Congress ministers to quit if TVK rejects Rahul Gandhi as PM candidate

KANNIYAKUMARI: Tourism Minister S Rajesh Kumar on Sunday said the two Congress ministers would withdraw from the state government if the TVK disagrees with Congress’s stand that Rahul Gandhi should be the prime ministerial candidate for the 2029 Lok Sabha elections.

Addressing a party event in Kanniyakumari, Rajesh said TVK ministers had been claiming that CM C Joseph Vijay would be the next PM.

In contrast, he said, the Congress has consistently maintained that Rahul Gandhi would be prime minister if the party and its allies formed the government at the centre in 2029. “If TVK does not agree with our stand, the two Congress ministers will not continue in the ministry,” he said.

Rajesh emphasised that the party is more important to him than his post in the state cabinet. “If the party asks us to withdraw from the ministry, we will step down the very next minute.”

He further stated that political parties can have different opinions, but for Congress cadre Rahul Gandhi remains the face of the party.