Dry spell affects korai grass, production of mats halves in Musiri region

TIRUCHY: Production of Musiri’s traditional korai mat industry has taken a hit and has almost halved due to shrinking raw material supply. Only about half of the nearly 800 acres is under cultivation between Musiri and Amoor due to an unrelenting dry spell and reduced Cauvery flow following a delay of over two months in water release from the Mettur dam.

S Sukumaran, owner of one of the oldest korai mat production units in the region, said the crisis has forced many small units to suspend operations altogether, while larger units are running far below capacity. “We have over 30 machines, but are operating only around 10,” he said.

The rise in input costs has compounded the problem. According to Sukumaran, the price of a 45-kg bundle of korai grass has increased from Rs 1,500 to Rs 2,000. “We cannot spike prices beyond 10% as customers may shift to alternatives. Our lowest-priced mats have gone up only from Rs 100 to Rs 110,” he added.

Contractors involved in sourcing korai grass say the cultivation losses have pushed up leasing and harvesting costs significantly. A Selvam, a contractor, said only around 350 acres out of the total cultivated area have produced usable yield, while the rest has dried up.

“Lease rates have risen from Rs 30,000 to Rs 40,000/acre. Harvesting dried grass takes nearly a week and costs Rs 25,000 to Rs 30,000/acre. Including transportation, the cost goes up to nearly Rs 1 lakh/acre,” he explained, adding that this burden ultimately falls on manufacturers.

Farmers point to the delayed opening of the Mettur dam as a key factor behind the crisis. A Ravi, a second-generation farmer, said korai grass depends heavily on moisture along the Cauvery riverbanks. “Water release, which usually happens by mid-June, has been delayed till September 1 this year. Borewells are not reliable anymore, and groundwater levels have dropped from 100 feet to 250 feet over the past three years,” he said.

He added that while a dip in summer harvest (April-September) is normal compared to the samba season (September-February), this year’s decline has been unusually steep. “We saw a similar drought in 2019. Only good rainfall can revive the situation,” he noted.

Manufacturers are also worried about meeting upcoming demand from key markets. N Babu, another producer, said Karnataka and West Bengal are major buyers. “Demand from West Bengal usually picks up after the southwest monsoon, around Vinayagar Chaturthi. But we have limited stock this time.

When orders come in September, we may not be able to supply,” he said. He cautioned that increasing prices sharply is not an option. “If rates go too high, customers will switch to synthetic mats. We are caught between rising costs and market limitations,” he added.