Farmers want Mettur dam opening deferred, fear 15-day dry spell

NAGAPATTINAM: Farmers in Nagapattinam, reiterating the views of those in other delta districts, have urged the state government to postpone the release of water from the Mettur dam on September 1 by at least 10 days. They reasoned that 45-day water release from September 1 would leave paddy crops without irrigation for at least 15 days before the onset of northeast monsoon.

Nagapattinam, being a tail-end district, would face particular difficulties, farmers said, as water released from Mettur would take around 10 days to reach the district. Farmers said similar concerns prevailed in Tiruvarur. “Releasing water from September 1 and limiting the supply to 45 days could leave crops without irrigation for at least 15 days before the northeast monsoon sets in,” said farmer P Kamal Ram from Thalainayar. “The proposed duration of release would not be sufficient to meet Nagapattinam’s irrigation needs.”

Farmers questioned how they would cope if the northeast monsoon failed, and sought an explanation from the government for its decision to release water just for 45 days.

Northeast monsoon is crucial for farming in Nagapattinam, where much of the agriculture depends on Cauvery water, as groundwater in most parts of the district is saline and inadequate.

“The extent of samba cultivation would depend largely on the onset of the northeast monsoon, given that Cauvery water will be released for only 45 days. But what if the northeast monsoon fails,” said S R Tamilselvan of the Tamil Nadu Farmers Protection Association.