Fire stations at Annur, Kinathukadavu await permanent buildings

COIMBATORE: The Fire and Rescue Services Department has sent a proposal to the government seeking permanent building facilities for the Kinathukadavu and Annur fire stations in Coimbatore district.

The department had already purchased 23 cents of land on Annur-Mettupalayam Road and submitted a detailed project report to the government two years ago. However, fund allocation has been delayed, forcing the station to continue operating from a private rented building.

The Annur Fire and Rescue station was started in 2015 and has been functioning from a rented building ever since. A permanent building has been a long-pending demand for this station, sources said.

Following continuous efforts, the department purchased 23 cents of land on Annur-Mettupalayam Road two years ago and officially handed it over to the Tamil Nadu Police Housing Corporation.

A detailed project report with a building plan seeking Rs 2.6 crore was also sent to the department for fund allocation. However, no action was taken, sources added.

During the DMK regime, the plan was forwarded to the department headquarters with a recommendation letter from Nilgiris MP A Raja. However, the plan was shelved without any progress.

The station is located on Annur-Mettupalayam Road and was recently widened into a four-lane road, leading to more acute space shortage than before, staff said.

The department has again pushed for funding for the station's construction to the new government. Along with Annur, a similar proposal for a permanent building has been sent for the Kinathukkadavu fire station.