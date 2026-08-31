Madras HC reserves orders on petition by MK Stalin for nullifying victory of TVK MLA in Kolathur

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Monday reserved the orders on a writ petition filed by former Chief Minister and DMK President MK Stalin seeking to nullify the victory of TVK MLA VS Babu in Kolathur Assembly constituency in the 2026 polls on the grounds of malfunctioning, mismatch and discrepancies among the three units of electronic voting machines (EVMs) during the post-counting verification.

The first bench of Chief Justice Sushrut Arvind Dharmadhikari and Justice G Arul Murugan reserved the orders after hearing the petition which seeks 100% counting of the VVPAT and checking and verification of all the 286 electronic voting machines used in the constituency within a timeframe.

Appearing for the DMK leader- who suffered a shock defeat in the polls, senior counsel Kapil Sibal said his client submitted an application for the post-counting checking and verification of the EVMs on May 7. But the Election Commission of India conducted the exercise from July 29 after a 45 days-delay.

He said the Supreme Court has mandated the ECI to hold the post-counting checking and verification of 5% of the EVMs used in a constituency.

Fourteen machines were to be checked; and 3 of four machines were not functioning; so, another four were selected, of them one was not functioning, he said.