Man hired by EB to fix transformer electrocuted in Salem

NAMAKKAL: A 56-year-old labourer allegedly died of electrocution while fixing a faulty transformer near Nangavalli in Salem on Sunday, with the incident raising questions over the use of non-department personnel for electrical repair works.

The deceased, Muthumanickam, was reportedly tending to the repair at a farm near Veerakkal when he came in contact with electricity after climbing the structure. He died on the spot, and his body remained stuck on the transformer.

Muthumanickam was not officially associated with the Electricity Board, but had been assisting EB workers in and around Nangavalli. According to residents, he was often called to carry out repair works.

Following the incident,when Nangavalli police attempted to remove the body, Muthumanickam’s relatives objected and demanded compensation for the family before allowing it to be taken down.

They alleged that although he was not an official EB employee, he had been regularly engaged by department workers for repair works. Muthumanickam is survived by four sons. Chief engineer of the Erode region K Chinnasamy, said the department received information about the death, but an official action report was yet to be submitted.

“A field visit and inspection will be conducted and an action report will be prepared thereafter. A decision on compensation and action will be taken only after the findings are examined,” he said.

He said people could not be unofficially engaged for repair works. “If the report confirms that he was unofficially engaged, action will be taken,” he said.