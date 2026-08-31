NCSC seeks report from Tamil Nadu government over officials’ failure to respond to notices

MADURAI: The National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) issued a notice to the Chief Secretary of Tamil Nadu seeking a report on allegations that officials of the Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department failed to respond to references and notices issued by the Commission. The notice, issued by NCSC Director S Ravivarman on August 28, followed a petition submitted by R Anbuvendhan, state president of the Indian Republic Labour Trade Union.

The petitioner had urged the Commission to initiate action against a Deputy Secretary of the Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department and officials of the MC-3 section for allegedly failing to respond to the Commission’s notices. In his representation, Anbuvendhan alleged that the state government’s policy of privatising services in local bodies could affect reservation benefits available to SC/ST workers.

He also sought regularisation of contract sanitation and DEC workers and raised issues concerning the wages of sanitation workers. He alleged that despite repeated notices and rejoinders from the NCSC, the department failed to submit its response.

During his subsequent visits to the department, officials allegedly provided conflicting information regarding the status of his petition and kept the representation aside. Anbuvendhan further alleged that Deputy Secretary Karikalan behaved disrespectfully towards him and denied having the relevant file when he sought details about the petition.

Based on the petition, the NCSC said it had decided to investigate the matter under the powers conferred on it by Article 338 of the Constitution. The Commission has directed the state government to submit facts and information regarding the action taken on the allegations within 15 days of receiving the notice.

The Commission also warned that if it does not receive a response within the stipulated period, it may exercise its powers equivalent to those of a civil court under Article 338 and issue summons requiring the appearance of the concerned officials or their representatives before the Commission. When contacted by TNIE, Municipal Administration and Water Supply Secretary Gangandeep Singh Bedi said the issue would be looked into.