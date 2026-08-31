Nine-day-old baby sold for Rs 1 lakh in Ambur, three held

TIRUPATTUR: A nine-day-old baby girl was allegedly sold for `1 lakh by her parents in Ambur, due to financial hardship. The child was allegedly sold to a childless couple in Bengaluru, who are distant relatives of her parents.

Ambur Town Police arrested the baby’s mother, Avama R (36), and the couple who allegedly bought the child, Samrin Taj (30) and her husband Syed Akbar Basha (40), on Sunday morning. Avama and Samrin were later released on station bail, while Basha was produced before the Judicial Magistrate Court in Ambur and remanded in judicial custody. He was lodged in Ambur sub-jail. The baby’s father, A Rahmathullah (38), is absconding.

Police said Rahmathullah and Avama, married for 18 years, live with their children at Manga Thoppu in Ambur. Rahmathullah works at a tea shop, while Avama is a homemaker. The couple had four children, including a 12-year-old son and daughter and nine-year-old son and daughter. One of the nine-year-olds, Nasrin, recently died of jaundice.

Avama delivered the baby at Government Medical College Hospital, Adukkamparai, on August 14. Police said the couple, worried about the cost of raising and educating their kids, decided to sell the newborn after discussing it with relatives.

Avama’s sister Mubina A allegedly assisted in the transaction and accompanied her to Bengaluru on August 23, where the baby was handed over to Samrin and Basha. The couple, married for around 10 years, reportedly had no children.

Acting on a tip-off, Tirupattur District Child Protection Unit lodged a complaint on August 29. A case has been registered under Section 143(1)(f) of the BNS and Section 81 of the Juvenile Justice Act. The baby was rescued from Bengaluru.