Off the cuff | ChatGPT rates DMDK's Premalatha as Tamil Nadu's best-performing MLA: LK Sudeesh

In AI we trust

At a recent press conference, DMDK leaders Premalatha Vijayakant and LK Sudeesh unveiled what may be Tamil Nadu politics’ most convenient report card. According to Sudeesh, ChatGPT rates Premalatha the state’s best-performing woman MLA. Premalatha promptly returned the favour, declaring that the same AI had ranked Sudeesh the best-performing MP. “I am not saying it; ChatGPT is,” she clarified, attributing the self-flattery to the AI. Of course, nobody knows what ChatGPT was asked, whom it compared or how many prompts it took. But one thing is clear: the DMDK may have finally found an AI that understands the theme of Pasamalar.

ENS

A post for Vanathi?

BJP insiders in Coimbatore say rival camps are celebrating former MLA Vanathi Srinivasan’s removal as national president of the party’s Mahila Morcha. But Vanathi, who currently holds no major organisational post, is looking for a bigger role. Her supporters believe she could emerge as a key player as the current state leadership continues to face controversies and struggles to make an impression within the party, much like former state BJP chief K Annamalai. The grapevine suggests Vanathi may be manoeuvring for a post with a sharper focus on state politics. In politics, after all, the gameplay of a bigshot is worth watching.

R Kirubakaran

A case of mistaken coverage

Two journalists reached Chennai airport to cover the return of Nepal flood survivors. Soon enough, they were surrounded by television cameras, microphones and reporters, mistaking the journos for the relatives of those stranded in Nepal. Since the journos had neither a camera nor a microphone, the television media thought of adding a background score to the narrative. In television land, apparently, no equipment means no journalism. As microphones were thrust at them and questions flew, the two had a brief identity crisis. Should they explain that they were journalists or simply express relief that ‘their loved ones’ had survived? They went to cover the story but ended up being a part of the narrative.

Gautham Selvarajan

Compiled by Dinesh Jefferson E