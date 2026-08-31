SC/ST Act invoked against headmistress in connection with suicide of 16-year-old girl in Usilampatti

MADURAI: Police on Sunday invoked provisions of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act against the headmistress of a government higher secondary school in Usilampatti in connection with the suicide of a 16-year-old girl. A case of abetment of suicide had already been registered against her.

According to police, P Nishanthi (16) and her mother of Thottappanayakkanur near Usilampatti, on August 24, approached the Usilampatti Government Higher Secondary School seeking admission to Class 11.

During their interaction with headmistress Vimala Devi, the girl stopped her mother from standing with folded hands before the headmistress. The headmistress allegedly scolded her for this. On August 25, Nishanthi died by suicide at her home. Police initially registered a case of suspicious death and subsequently booked the headmistress for abetment of suicide.

(Those who are in distress, contact TN’s helpline number at 104 or Sneha’s suicide helpline number at 044-24640050)