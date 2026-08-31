Shutter damage in the Kulapathukulam Tank leaves 300 acres stranded despite water availability

COIMBATORE: Farmers from the Anaimalai taluk in Coimbatore district alleged that hundreds of acres of crops have been affected as irrigation water cannot be released from the Kulapathukulam Tank due to a damaged shutter, even though the tank has adequate water storage.

The Kulapathukulam Tank, spread over 100 acres at Sullimettupathi in Kaliyapuram village near Anaimalai, is fed by the Upparu River and can store 91.50 million cubic feet of water per year. Under the control of the water resources department (WRD), water released through its two sluices irrigates around 610 acres. Of this, paddy is cultivated on 300 acres, while, coconut and other crops are raised on the remaining area, according to the farmers.

Along with a few other water irrigation channels and check dams, the tank was also renovated in 2022 under the Tamil Nadu Irrigated Agriculture Modernisation Project (TNIAMP) Phase IV, under which new sluices were constructed. The work was carried out with a funding of `34.19 crores.

Recently, the shutter of the sluice which plays a major role in water release developed a fault and broke down, falling into the water and blocking the waterway. As a result, farmers are unable to draw water for irrigation, the sources added.

M Sakthivel, a farmer from Vettaikkaranpudu, said, "For the first season, IR50, CO50 and TPS5, paddy varieties have been cultivated on 300 acres. These are 120-day varieties. Now we have crossed 60 days and are in the milking stage. A few weeks ago, the shutter of the sluice broke and blocked the water channel. So water cannot be taken from the tank for irrigation."

Another farmer said that only half-a-foot of water is now flowing from the tank into the channels, which is not sufficient for paddy. "Due to lack of water, weeds have sprouted in the fields, affecting paddy growth. Despite repeated representations to WRD officials to repair the broken shutter, no action has been taken so far. Considering the 300 acres of paddy, the WRD officials should take steps to repair the shutter and release water," the farmer demanded.