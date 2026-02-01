Three schoolgirls drown in farm well while bathing in TN's Ranipet district

RANIPET: Three girls from Aroor village near Kalavai drowned while bathing in an agricultural well on Saturday evening.

The Vazhaipandal police identified the deceased as A Yuvashri (13), A Priyanka (12), and V Priya (13). Yuvashri and Priyanka were sisters. According to the police, the well belongs to the sisters’ family, and they usually washed clothes on its banks and took bath in it. On Saturday, local residents saw the three friends going towards the well around 4:30 pm.

When they did not return for a long time, residents sensed something was wrong and alerted the police and fire personnel. The girls were pulled out of the well and taken to Kalavai Government Hospital, where doctors declared them dead.

Yuvashri and Priya were studying in Class 8, and Priyanka was in Class 6 at Government Panchayat Union School in Ponnabalam.