CM Stalin extends free meal plan to 1.29 lakh TN sanitary workers

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Monday launched the statewide expansion of six welfare schemes, including the one-free-meal-a-day scheme for conservancy workers, at an event held at Polivakkam in Tiruvallur district.

The schemes, which were first announced on August 14 last year, had initially been implemented for conservancy workers of the Greater Chennai Corporation and have now been extended to corporations, municipalities and town panchayats across the state.

The schemes include, provision of a free meal, housing support, enhanced insurance coverage of Rs 5 lakh in addition to Rs 5 lakh financial assistance through the Cleanliness Workers Welfare Board, special focus on identification and treatment of occupational diseases, self-employment support through a subsidy of 35% of the project cost up to a maximum of Rs 3.5 lakh, and educational assistance for the children of cleanliness workers to pursue higher education.

With this expansion, the food scheme will benefit 1,29,689 sanitary workers employed in 25 corporations, including 31,373 workers in the Greater Chennai Corporation, 145 municipalities and 479 town panchayats. An annual allocation of Rs 213.92 crore has been earmarked for the scheme, according to an official release.