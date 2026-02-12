Tensions rise as Congress pushes for power share in TN despite DMK's rejection

CHENNAI: Chief Minister and DMK president M K Stalin’s categorical rejection of the possibility of a coalition government in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday has failed to silence a section of Congress leaders who continue to press for a share in power, reigniting friction within the alliance.

The renewed assertions come despite Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president K Selvaperunthagai stating that the chief minister had clearly articulated the DMK’s position and that the Congress respected it. “Each party has its own expectations in a democracy. Acceptance or rejection of demands rests with the All India Congress Committee and the DMK leadership,” he said, maintaining that there was no rift and that the alliance remained strong and stable. He also underscored the cordial personal rapport between Stalin and Rahul Gandhi, asserting that political differences would not affect their relationship.

However, Virudhunagar MP and Congress Lok Sabha whip Manickam B Tagore reiterated in a social media post that it was ultimately for the people to decide whether Tamil Nadu should have a coalition government. “It was a mistake on our (Congress) part that we failed to implement the people’s mandate in 2006,” he said. In 2006, the DMK formed the government despite falling short of a simple majority, with the Congress and the PMK extending outside support.

Praveen Chakravarty, chairman of the Professionals’ Congress, told a national media outlet that a share in power was “very important” for the party’s growth in Tamil Nadu. He noted that coalition governments involving the Congress were functioning in Maharashtra, Jharkhand, Kerala, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, and argued that Tamil Nadu could not claim to be an exception.