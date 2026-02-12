TNSRLM seek job regularisation, detained after stir

CHENNAI: Hundreds of members of Tamil Nadu State Rural Livelihood Mission (TNSRLM) Employees’ Association staged a demonstration near Valluvar Kottam on Wednesday morning, demanding immediate regularisation of services and time-scale pay.

According to sources, the association’s primary demands include the implementation of time-scale pay pending since 2018 and formal recognition of staff recruited through competitive exams.

Currently, field-level workers receive a consolidated pay between Rs 7,500 and Rs 15,000. Association leaders warned if the state government fails to address the grievances in the upcoming budget session, they will intensify the stir.

The agitation, which disrupted traffic for nearly two hours, saw participation of temporary workers across the state who have served for over a decade.

Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) chief Seeman, who reached the spot to express his solidarity with the workers, was picked up by the police along with the protesters during a road blockade. They were released later.