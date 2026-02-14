‘Child’s interest paramount in abuse case’: Madras HC rules against plea for independent trials

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has observed that in child abuse cases, courts must apply laws only in the interest of the survivors and not that of perpetrators.

A bench of justices GK Ilanthiraiyan and R Poornima made the observations while dismissing an appeal filed by a man who challenged the imposition of a life sentence on him for sexually assaulting an 11-year-old girl in Madurai in 2023.

The girl had been sexually assaulted by two more persons at different places and time, and all three were arrested. The person who was named as third accused died during the pendency of the investigation, and a chargesheet was filed against the others.

A trial court, which held a joint trial, found them guilty and sentenced them to life imprisonment in December 2024.

However, claiming that they ought to have been tried separately and a joint trial caused prejudice to him, the second accused moved the appeal last year.

He stated that although he and the first accused do not know each other, and the offence was committed on separate dates and at different places, both were booked in a single case, chargesheeted, and tried together.