Report sought on demand to declare waste dump zones in Tiruppur as contaminated

TIRUPPUR: The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has sought a report regarding the demand that Mudalipalayam and Nallur stone quarries and related areas should be declared contaminated areas. It has issued a notice to the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) in this regard in response to a petition by an environmental outfit citing groundwater contamination and health risks.

The public, including farmers, claim that the groundwater and environment in the Mudalipalayam and Nallur areas have been affected by the municipal waste already dumped in the stone quarries by the Tiruppur City Municipal Corporation.

They also demanded that the stone quarries and nearby affected areas be declared as contaminated zones.

P Velusamy, Coordinator of Mudalipalayam Environmental Protection Committee, recently, sent a letter urging the CPCB) to intervene in the matter. "The TNPCB is unwilling to declare the site as contaminated. It continues to treat the matter only as a Solid Waste Management issue despite overwhelming evidence of groundwater contamination. Tiruppur Corporation is proposing further waste facilities inside the same contaminated quarry. This defeats the purpose of the contaminated sites rules and exposes thousands of residents to long-term public health risk," he stated.