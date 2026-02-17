Youth killed on birthday after quarrel, two arrested

CHENNAI: A 23-year-old painter was murdered following a quarrel on the night of his birthday at Thiruninravur in Avadi. Two persons have been arrested in connection with the incident, police said.

The deceased, N Mukendran, lived in Periyar Nagar in Thiruninravur. Police said he was heading home after a booze session with a friend to celebrate his birthday on Sunday night.

He allegedly crossed paths with S Vignesh, a milk vendor from the same locality. Mukendran and Vignesh had year-long dispute. On Sunday night, the duo reportedly picked up another quarrel, which escalated. During the altercation, Vignesh allegedly brought his friend, B Ravishankar (26), to the spot.

In the ensuing attack, Vignesh allegedly assaulted Mukendran with a sickle on the head and other parts of the body, till he collapsed in a pool of blood. The suspects then fled. The police sent the body to the Government Stanley Medical College Hospital for postmortem.

On Monday, Vignesh and Ravishankar were booked under Section 103 (muder) of the BNS and arrested.