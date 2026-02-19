DMK, AIADMK alliances face crucial negotiations ahead of Rajya Sabha elections

CHENNAI: The biennial election to fill six Rajya Sabha vacancies from Tamil Nadu, scheduled for March 16, is set to intensify negotiations within the DMK- and AIADMK-led alliances.

The notification comes even as both fronts prepare to begin seat-sharing talks, adding a fresh layer of political bargaining. While Rajya Sabha elections in the state are typically decided by numbers, this round assumes added significance as it could reflect alliance cohesion — or strain — ahead of future electoral battles.

For winning a Rajya Sabha seat, a candidate requires 34 votes. Since there are five vacancies in the Assembly, with an effective strength of 229 MLAs, the number of votes required to win one seat will be 33. As of now, the DMK has 133 MLAs, including the Speaker and those elected on its symbol. With the support of Congress (17), VCK (4), CPM (2) and CPI (2), the ruling front has the numbers to secure four seats. The AIADMK, with 62 MLAs, along with the PMK (Anbumani faction) with three MLAs and the BJP with four, can collectively win two seats.