DMK, AIADMK alliances face crucial negotiations ahead of Rajya Sabha elections

CHENNAI: The biennial election to fill six Rajya Sabha vacancies from Tamil Nadu, scheduled for March 16, is set to intensify negotiations within the DMK- and AIADMK-led alliances.
The notification comes even as both fronts prepare to begin seat-sharing talks, adding a fresh layer of political bargaining. While Rajya Sabha elections in the state are typically decided by numbers, this round assumes added significance as it could reflect alliance cohesion — or strain — ahead of future electoral battles.
For winning a Rajya Sabha seat, a candidate requires 34 votes. Since there are five vacancies in the Assembly, with an effective strength of 229 MLAs, the number of votes required to win one seat will be 33. As of now, the DMK has 133 MLAs, including the Speaker and those elected on its symbol. With the support of Congress (17), VCK (4), CPM (2) and CPI (2), the ruling front has the numbers to secure four seats. The AIADMK, with 62 MLAs, along with the PMK (Anbumani faction) with three MLAs and the BJP with four, can collectively win two seats.
However, allocation within the AIADMK-led bloc may not be straightforward. The DMDK has been seeking a Rajya Sabha berth and the AIADMK had earlier indicated willingness to accommodate it. At the same time, the PMK faction led by Anbumani may stake a claim. Senior AIADMK leader M Thambidurai, whose term ends on April 2, is also expected to be considered for another term, while TMC president GK Vasan may also demand a seat.
On the DMK side, the terms of NR Elango, Kanimozhi NVN Somu, P Selvarasu and Trichy N Siva end on April 2. Party sources indicated that with several senior functionaries aspiring for a Rajya Sabha berth, the leadership is weighing options to replace a couple of present MPs.