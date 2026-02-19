DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran under fire for ‘derogatory’ Coimbatore remark

COIMBATORE/KARUR: DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran has found himself in the eye of the storm after his remarks, in a meeting on Tuesday, allegedly demeaning people of Coimbatore, sparked a political row, with the AIADMK and the BJP condemning the Lok Sabha member for his “derogatory” comments and seeking an apology from him on Wednesday.

While addressing a consultative meeting – with entrepreneurs, social workers, educationists, volunteers from NGOs and functionaries from trade unions – organised by the Karur district unit of the DMK on Tuesday, Maran had made remarks perceived as derogatory towards people of Coimbatore.

Lauding Karur people and their business, Maran said, “Karur is number one in the finance industry. Nobody knows much about it. I am very surprised how you are doing the business to this extent.”

But while referring to Coimbatore, he said, “Coimbatore people would not destroy their own town, but neighbouring town in the name of pollution….” After saying these words, he paused midway and said, “This is election time, something could go wrong.” He then resumed offering advice to industrialists from Karur.