Stop all schemes, just give Rs 5K monthly: MP Karti Chidambaram

SIVAGANGA: Welcoming the release of Rs 5,000 to beneficiaries of the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai scheme beneficiaries,

Congress leader and Sivaganga MP Karti Chidambaram on Wednesday said both the Union and State governments should consider discontinuing or reducing unnecessary schemes and instead provide Rs 5,000 to beneficiaries every month.

Speaking to reporters, Karti said providing Rs 5000 every month would be a sound economic strategy. "The direct transfer of funds to 1.31 crore beneficiaries is a major achievement and there is a strong possibility of it translating into votes in the elections. Those who were eligible but left out should be given an opportunity to reapply and receive the assistance in future, " he added.

Speaking on the assembly elections, he said the INDIA bloc would win if it remains united. "Appointing a coordinator from a party other than the principal party in an alliance would work better. Appointing state leaders or Chief Ministers from other parties as coordinators on a rotational basis could also improve the alliance's prospects of victory," he added.