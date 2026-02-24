Spurt in population blamed for water shortage in Coimbatore's Pattanam Panchayat

COIMBATORE: Nine revenue villages within the Pattanam Panchayat within the Sulur taluk of Coimbatore district have been facing acute scarcity of drinking water, with people getting it only once in 25 days. A fivefold rise in population and water supply as per old estimates have been blamed for the shortage in the area lying in the periphery of Coimbatore city and other urban areas.

The Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage (TWAD) Board has been supplying 5-6 lakh litres of water per day, while the panchayat needs more than 12 lakh litres to meet the demand.

Officials said the sudden rise in population in the last three years is a significant reason for the increased demand. Residents too claimed the drinking water is not supplied in accordance with population growth.

This village panchayat, comprising 12 wards, has a population of more than 35,000.

The nine villages here are: Pattanam, Pattanam Pudur, Nagammanayakkanpalayam, Kaveri Nagar, Venkateshwara Nagar, Lakshmi Nagar, Murugan Nagar, As Nagar and Ishwarya Nagar.

"Drinking water is supplied from the Pillur water scheme. While other panchayats receive water once a week, it is delayed here to once every 20 to 25 days. The quantity of drinking water supplied should be increased to make the supply regular.

We have been demanding for more than three years that the water scarcity be addressed, but it has not been addressed yet. As summer approaches, water scarcity will become a major issue, and it will reflect in the election," said S Santhosh, a resident of Pattanam.