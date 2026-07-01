20-year-old female jumbo dies of multiple organ failure in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve

NILGIRIS: A 20-year-old female wild elephant died due to multiple organ failure in the Sigur Forest Range of the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR) on Monday.

The post-mortem examination was conducted on Tuesday morning by Theppakkadu Veterinary Assistant Surgeon K Rajesh Kumar. The procedure was carried out in the presence of officials from the Wildlife Crime Control Bureau (WCCB).

V Rajan, in charge forest range officer of the Sigur Forest Range, said the elephant is believed to have fallen ill due to an underlying disease, which led to the failure of vital organs, including kidneys and liver.

"We will send tissue samples from the affected organs to the Advanced Institute for Wildlife Conservation (AIWC) in Chennai to determine the exact cause of death," Rajan said.