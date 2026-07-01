3.45 lakh new students join TN govt schools, more may enroll

CHENNAI: The number of admissions to government schools in Tamil Nadu have reached around 3.45 lakh as of June 25, as per data from the school education department. While the figure is lower than the little over 4 lakh admissions recorded by end of July last year, officials expect enrolment to rise as admissions stay open until end of July.

According to the department’s data for 2026-27, 2,40,303 students have enrolled in Class 1 so far, including 1,81,761 in Tamil medium and 58,542 in English medium. Another 23,734 have joined kindergarten (LKG and UKG). Around 80,000 children have joined in classes 2 to 11.

Last year, government schools recorded 4,00,364 admissions by July 30, according to the directorate of elementary education. The figure included 32,807 KG admissions, 2,11,563 in Tamil-medium Class 1,63,896 in English-medium Class 1, and 92,098 in classes 2 to 8. Class 1 accounted for nearly 70% of all admissions in both years.