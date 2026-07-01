After protest by locals, NHAI to build underpass in Sanjeevi Nagar

TIRUCHY: Following widespread protests by hundreds of villagers of Panayakurichi, Sarkarpalayam after the old Cauvery bridge was closed for three months for maintenance, NHAI announced the construction of a vehicular underpass near Sanjeevi Nagar will take place from the first week of September. The closure of the bridge forced the villagers to take long detour.

The decision was discussed on Monday during a peace meeting between district administration and the villagers who rely on the Tiruchy-Chennai NH for access. The meeting, chaired by Tiruchy Revenue Divisional Officer (West) Salai Thavavalavan, was convened following a road blockade on Saturday by villagers after old Cauvery bridge was closed for three months for maintenance.

During the peace meeting, attended by 24 representatives from various villages on Monday, NHAI officials assured that the tender for the underpass would be finalised on July 16 and construction would commence from first week of September.

Speaking to TNIE, the RDO said the underpass would be designed ensuring uninterrupted public transport to the villages.