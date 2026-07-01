AIADMK, DMK still trying to form govt, says Nirmal Kumar

CHENNAI: Minister CTR Nirmal Kumar on Tuesday said the DMK and the AIADMK are continuing their covert attempts to form a government with the support of the BJP. He alleged that such efforts, that had begun immediately after the Assembly election results, are still under way.

Addressing reporters at the secretariat, Nirmal Kumar claimed that the DMK and the AIADMK had sought BJP’s backing to prevent the TVK from forming the government and to stop Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay from assuming office.

He said recent remarks by IUML state chief Kader Mohideen alleging attempts by the two Dravidian parties to form the government vindicated the TVK’s stand. Escalating his attack, the minister alleged that DMK president MK Stalin and AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami are attempting to come together to “protect their families and assets”.