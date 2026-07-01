Anganwadi operating out of TNUHDB flat, allotee forced to rent house

COIMBATORE: An anganwadi centre with around 20 children is functioning from a flat allotted to a beneficiary at the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board (TNUHDB) housing unit in Pullukkadu, Ukkadam, leaving the allottee without a house for over one and a half years.
The flat's beneficiary, N Nagaraj (62), a wall painter, said he has been denied possession of his house as it is occupied by the anganwadi centre. "I have been running from pillar to post for about a year and a half to get my house," he said.
Nagaraj's family, earlier residing on the Muthanan Lake bund near Gandhi Park in the city, was evicted six years ago with assurance of alternative housing.
"After a long struggle, they allotted a flat at Pullukkadu apartment and I paid Rs 25,500 as beneficiary contribution on March 17, 2025. Even after completing official procedures, I was not offered the house. In between, the flat was occupied by the anganwadi centre, and they claimed it was allocated to them officially," Nagaraj told TNIE.
Nagaraj, whose wife is bedridden, said he was unable to manage rent payments and therefore, they temporarily moved to his mother-in-law's house in Palakkad in Kerala. "But I continue to visit the apartment twice a week to check the status," he said.
Parents of the children at the anganwadi said running the centre from a one-BHK flat is difficult. "As many as 20 children are taken care of by the staff. The centre also offers basic services to pregnant women and their children regularly. Parents have demanded a spacious location for the centre and the actual beneficiary is also demanding his residence. Yet, officials continue to delay the shifting process," said a parent.
There are three anganwadi centres in the housing complex — while one operates from its own building, the second is operated out of a designated flat. A permanent building is under construction for the disputed centre. Residents said minor works such as electricity and water connections are pending, delaying completion.
An official from TNUHDB said the building’s work is almost complete. "Once it is opened, the anganwadi will be moved there and the flat will be handed over to the beneficiary. Delay in obtaining power connection is proving to be an obstacle and we are working on it,” the official said.