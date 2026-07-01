Anganwadi operating out of TNUHDB flat, allotee forced to rent house

COIMBATORE: An anganwadi centre with around 20 children is functioning from a flat allotted to a beneficiary at the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board (TNUHDB) housing unit in Pullukkadu, Ukkadam, leaving the allottee without a house for over one and a half years.

The flat's beneficiary, N Nagaraj (62), a wall painter, said he has been denied possession of his house as it is occupied by the anganwadi centre. "I have been running from pillar to post for about a year and a half to get my house," he said.

Nagaraj's family, earlier residing on the Muthanan Lake bund near Gandhi Park in the city, was evicted six years ago with assurance of alternative housing.

"After a long struggle, they allotted a flat at Pullukkadu apartment and I paid Rs 25,500 as beneficiary contribution on March 17, 2025. Even after completing official procedures, I was not offered the house. In between, the flat was occupied by the anganwadi centre, and they claimed it was allocated to them officially," Nagaraj told TNIE.

Nagaraj, whose wife is bedridden, said he was unable to manage rent payments and therefore, they temporarily moved to his mother-in-law's house in Palakkad in Kerala. "But I continue to visit the apartment twice a week to check the status," he said.