Baalu, Annamalai withdraw defamation cases against each other

CHENNAI: The XVII Metropolitan Magistrate Court, Saidapet, on Tuesday recorded the withdrawal of criminal defamation cases filed by DMK treasurer and Sriperumbudur MP T R Baalu, and former state BJP president K Annamalai against each other, bringing to a close a legal battle that began over the BJP leader’s DMK Files allegations and later extended to statements made during court proceedings.
Baalu had filed a criminal defamation complaint in May 2023 after Annamalai, the then state BJP president, released DMK Files at a press conference alleging the senior DMK leader had amassed wealth through corrupt means. Claiming the allegations were false, baseless and intended to tarnish his reputation, Baalu sought prosecution of Annamalai for criminal defamation.
During the trial in that case, Annamalai filed a criminal defamation complaint in 2026, alleging Baalu had made defamatory remarks against him during cross-examination before the Saidapet court. He contended the statements, relating to his personal life and finances, were unconnected to the subject matter of the trial.
The court, on Tuesday, recorded the withdrawal of Baalu’s complaint, while Annamalai informed the court he was not pressing his complaint, bringing both proceedings to an end. No reason for the withdrawal or for not pressing the complaint were stated before the court.
However, in a statement issued later in the day, Annamalai reiterated he stood by all the remarks he had made against Baalu and the previous DMK government. He maintained Baalu had voluntarily withdrawn the `100-crore defamation suit filed against him over the BJP’s ‘DMK Files’ campaign, asserting the decision to pursue or withdraw the case rested with Baalu.
Annamalai also said he had argued his own case during the trial and noted he had separately initiated proceedings against the DMK leader over remarks allegedly made in court.