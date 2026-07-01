Baalu, Annamalai withdraw defamation cases against each other

CHENNAI: The XVII Metropolitan Magistrate Court, Saidapet, on Tuesday recorded the withdrawal of criminal defamation cases filed by DMK treasurer and Sriperumbudur MP T R Baalu, and former state BJP president K Annamalai against each other, bringing to a close a legal battle that began over the BJP leader’s DMK Files allegations and later extended to statements made during court proceedings.

Baalu had filed a criminal defamation complaint in May 2023 after Annamalai, the then state BJP president, released DMK Files at a press conference alleging the senior DMK leader had amassed wealth through corrupt means. Claiming the allegations were false, baseless and intended to tarnish his reputation, Baalu sought prosecution of Annamalai for criminal defamation.

During the trial in that case, Annamalai filed a criminal defamation complaint in 2026, alleging Baalu had made defamatory remarks against him during cross-examination before the Saidapet court. He contended the statements, relating to his personal life and finances, were unconnected to the subject matter of the trial.