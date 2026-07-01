Class 9 admissions resume at Thuvakudi model school, special coaching for disabled still on the table

TIRUCHY: After TNIE reported that Class 9 admissions had been put on hold at the Government Model Higher Secondary School in Thuvakudi over a proposed residential NEET and JEE coaching programme for differently abled students, the School Education Department resumed admissions to Class 9 on Monday, a senior district administration official confirmed.

“The proposal for the specialised coaching programme is still under consideration, but regular admissions will not be affected,” the official said.

The school admits around 100 government school students to Class 9 every year based on their performance in the National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship examination and overall academic record. Students admitted to Class 9 continue their education at the residential campus until Class 12.

Admissions had earlier been put on hold after officials proposed using classrooms and hostel facilities for a residential coaching programme for differently abled Class 11 students from across Tamil Nadu preparing for National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) and Joint Entrance Examination (JEE).