Class 9 admissions resume at Thuvakudi model school, special coaching for disabled still on the table

TIRUCHY: After TNIE reported that Class 9 admissions had been put on hold at the Government Model Higher Secondary School in Thuvakudi over a proposed residential NEET and JEE coaching programme for differently abled students, the School Education Department resumed admissions to Class 9 on Monday, a senior district administration official confirmed.
“The proposal for the specialised coaching programme is still under consideration, but regular admissions will not be affected,” the official said.
The school admits around 100 government school students to Class 9 every year based on their performance in the National Means-cum-Merit Scholarship examination and overall academic record. Students admitted to Class 9 continue their education at the residential campus until Class 12.
Admissions had earlier been put on hold after officials proposed using classrooms and hostel facilities for a residential coaching programme for differently abled Class 11 students from across Tamil Nadu preparing for National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) and Joint Entrance Examination (JEE).
A senior School Education Department official said the government is now working on an alternative plan for accommodation and class facilities.
“The coaching programme has not been dropped. We are exploring alternative arrangements so that the programme for differently abled students can be introduced without affecting the regular admission process,” the official said.
The Government Model School in Thuvakudi has, for the past year, served as Tamil Nadu’s exclusive residential NEET coaching centre for selected government school students from across the state.Officials said the proposed programme would continue as planned.
“The objective is to admit differently abled Class 11 students from across Tamil Nadu for residential NEET and JEE coaching. Modalities are being worked out, and the programme will be implemented after the necessary arrangements are finalised,” the official added.