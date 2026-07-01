CM Vijay mourns poet Puviyarasu’s death, announces State honours for final rites

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Wednesday announced State honours for Sahitya Akademi Award-winning poet and writer Puviyarasu, following his demise.

In a condolence message, the Chief Minister said, “Poet Puviyarasu left an indelible mark through his socially conscious poetry and his outstanding translations that brought the treasures of world literature to the Tamil language.”

He recalled that Puviyarasu had received several honours, including the Sahitya Akademi Award for Tamil for his poetry collection Kaiyoppam (Signature) and the Sahitya Akademi Translation Award for his work Puratchikkaaran (The Revolutionary).

Describing his death as an irreparable loss to Tamil literature, Vijay extended condolences to the bereaved family and the literary community. He added that the government would accord State honours at the final rites in recognition of his contribution to literature.