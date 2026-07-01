Death toll in Tiruvallur seafood plant ammonia leak rises to 17

CHENNAI: The death toll in the ammonia gas leak at St Peter & Paul Seafood Export Private Limited, a fish processing unit in Tamil Nadu’s Tiruvallur district, rose to 17 on Wednesday after another injured migrant worker succumbed to injuries.

Officials said 16 bodies have already been sent to the victims’ native states, 13 to Odisha, two to Assam and one to Jharkhand, while one body is yet to be transported to Odisha.

Of the 83 workers affected in the incident, 48 have been discharged from hospitals and 18 are still undergoing treatment.

On Tuesday, 42 workers who were housed at the Mandapam transit facility were sent to Jharkhand by train, while 13 others continue to stay at the facility as the state coordinates their return to their home states.

The ammonia leak occurred last week at the seafood processing unit, affecting migrant workers from Odisha, Jharkhand, Assam, West Bengal and Kerala.