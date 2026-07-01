Director Sudha Kongara moves court over Rs 8.9 crore unpaid fee for Parasakthi

CHENNAI: Film director and screenwriter Sudha Kongara on Tuesday approached the Madras High Court seeking to restrain the producers of Sivakarthikeyan-starrer Parasakthi from screening, broadcasting, downloading or releasing the film on OTT and other digital platforms over an alleged dispute regarding unpaid remuneration.

She also sought to restrain the theatrical and OTT release of Idhayam Murali, another film produced by Dawn Pictures, which is scheduled to hit screens on July 10. Justice K Kumaresh Babu restrained the respondent from satellite release of Parasakthi till July 8 and adjourned the matters to the same date.

Sudha Kongara and her firm, Undertow Professional Services Private Limited, filed the petitions alleging that Dawn Pictures had failed to pay a substantial portion of the remuneration agreed upon for her work on Parasakthi.

She said an agreement was reached with Dawn Pictures on July 2, 2024 for Parasakthi for a consideration of Rs 17.60 crore; of which Rs 8.39 crore is yet to be paid. She prayed for a direction to the respondent to maintain and preserve complete accounts of all revenues generated from all sources and file a statement of such accounts before the court on the next date of hearing.