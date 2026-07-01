‘Disgruntled’ Velumani likely to quit party post

COIMBATORE: Justifying his decision to not accept the AIADMK deputy general secretary post, former minister SP Velumani asked how he could accept the post when 30 district secretaries who accompanied him were denied party postings. A video of his speech on Sunday, addressing his supporters, went viral on social media on Tuesday.

Sources said that he is likely to resign from the party deputy general secretary post on Wednesday. He will arrive in Chennai and submit his resignation, sources said.

“I am not ready to abandon those who place their trust in me and accompany me. How can I accept the deputy general secretary post when 30 district secretaries who came with me were denied party posts? People like KC Veeramani, P Thangamani, C Vijayabakar and C Ve Shanmugam are key persons who helped develop the party. Yet, they were not given party posts,” Velumani can be heard saying in the video.