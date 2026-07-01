DMK forms panel to restructure organisation

CHENNAI: After announcing a 10-member committee to recommend a comprehensive organisational restructuring of DMK, the party president MK Stalin said, “This is the right time to undertake reforms from the branch level to the party headquarters and give the organisation a fresh energy.” He said the exercise was intended to strengthen the party from grass-root level to the headquarters and prepare it for the next hundred years.

Stalin, in a statement on Tuesday, said the committee has been tasked with recommending changes in district-level organisations, restructuring party wings, revamping election committees, creating a permanent election management structure and examining the need for a think tank to advise the party leadership permanently.

“The committee has been asked to submit its recommendations to party leadership by the first week of August. The recommendations will later be discussed with the party’s high-level action committee and district secretaries before the organisational restructuring is implemented,” Stalin said in the statement on X.

The committee comprises former ministers Thangam Thennarasu, Geetha Jeevan, Chakrapani and SS Sivasankar; MLA and Women wing functionary Tamilarasi Ravikumar, former MP MM Abdulla, former MLA E Paranthaman, MP S Murasoli, former MLA Dr Ezhilan and SKP Karuna.