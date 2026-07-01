DRDO eyes role in space programmes at Kulasekharapatnam launch complex

CHENNAI: Scientist and Director General (Electronics & Communication Systems) at Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), BK Das, indicated that the proposed Bengaluru-Hosur industrial corridor could support future production and research for the Netra airborne early warning programme.

He was speaking on the sidelines of the CII TN DEF X Conclave, BK Das. “With Bengaluru and Hosur together, an industrial corridor can certainly emerge,” he said. When asked whether this would include the Netra programme, he replied, “Yes... could be.”

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation (TIDCO) Chairman D Karthikeyan, who was also present at the event, told TNIE talks are going on for the CABS facility in Hosur after the Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay came up with the proposal.

The DRDO chief said the organisation had recently achieved Final Operational Clearance (FOC) for the Netra airborne early warning and control system, which has since been inducted into service and operationally deployed.

“The next versions are coming with more capability, more power and advanced technologies. Numbers will increase, but more importantly the technology will move to the next level,” he said, describing Netra as India’s “dependable surveillance eye in the sky”.