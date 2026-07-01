Farmers slam Minister P Venkataramanan for suggestion to shift crop, seek proper action plan

TIRUCHY: A day after Food and Civil Supplies Minister P Venkataramanan made a suggestion that farmers should opt for alternative crops to mitigate the impact of water scarcity, leaders of farmers associations expressed dissatisfaction and said the minister must put forward a well-defined strategy instead of making random statements.
Citing the government’s inability to release water from Mettur dam on June 12 and its likely impact on kuruvai cultivation in delta districts, the minister had remarked that farmers should consider cultivating alternative crops instead of paddy.
This has riled the farmers who stated that merely making announcements without concrete measures would be seen as an eyewash. “At a time when the union government has warned that 14 districts in TN could face severe heat due to El Nino, farmers and agricultural labourers are likely to be worst affected, said secretary of the Tamil Nadu Cauvery Farmers Protection Association Swamimalai S. Vimalnathan.
“Just as the State government announced a special kuruvai package for farmers using electric pump sets, it should immediately introduce a special package for farmers switching to alternative crops. Those cultivating pulses and oil seeds should receive a production subsidy of Rs 8,000 per acre, along with 100% subsidy on diesel and petrol,” he said.
He added that before implementing the proposal, the government should consult farmers on its advantages and challenges. The chief secretary, along with the secretaries of the agriculture, energy, food and cooperation departments, should prepare a clear action plan and targets for alternative crop during the kuruvai season.
Ayilai Sivasuriyan, district secretary of the Tamil Nadu Farmers Association, questioned whether the government would procure pulses, oilseeds or millets at remunerative prices if farmers switched crops.
“The government should first prepare an action plan before advising farmers to cultivate alternative crops. It must also assure a reasonable Minimum Support Price and government procurement,” he said.
Vayalur N. Rajendran, treasurer of the farmers’ wing of the Tamil Maanila Congress, said the government should identify and officially recommend crops suitable for each district and region.
“Apart from water, every crop requires a suitable season, and favourable soil for good yield. We cannot switch crops overnight. The chief minister should discuss the issue at the ongoing meeting of district collectors and senior officials and make an announcement,” he said. Meanwhile, sources in the agriculture department said that cultivating crops other than paddy in the delta region would be a bit difficult because of the heavy clay soil, waterlogging, seasonal floods. Since the delta land is naturally suited for stagnant water, it is more suitable for paddy cultivation than for other crops, the source said.