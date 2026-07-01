Farmers slam Minister P Venkataramanan for suggestion to shift crop, seek proper action plan

TIRUCHY: A day after Food and Civil Supplies Minister P Venkataramanan made a suggestion that farmers should opt for alternative crops to mitigate the impact of water scarcity, leaders of farmers associations expressed dissatisfaction and said the minister must put forward a well-defined strategy instead of making random statements.

Citing the government’s inability to release water from Mettur dam on June 12 and its likely impact on kuruvai cultivation in delta districts, the minister had remarked that farmers should consider cultivating alternative crops instead of paddy.

This has riled the farmers who stated that merely making announcements without concrete measures would be seen as an eyewash. “At a time when the union government has warned that 14 districts in TN could face severe heat due to El Nino, farmers and agricultural labourers are likely to be worst affected, said secretary of the Tamil Nadu Cauvery Farmers Protection Association Swamimalai S. Vimalnathan.

“Just as the State government announced a special kuruvai package for farmers using electric pump sets, it should immediately introduce a special package for farmers switching to alternative crops. Those cultivating pulses and oil seeds should receive a production subsidy of Rs 8,000 per acre, along with 100% subsidy on diesel and petrol,” he said.