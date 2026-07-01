Hospital chairs turn home as parents keep vigil for their 21-yr-old in TN

CHENNAI: For five nights, Kedar Juanga (43) and his wife have slept on a row of steel chairs outside the intensive care unit on the second floor of Venkateswara Hospital in Tiruvallur district. Their only child, 21-year-old Sima, lies connected to a ventilator, her right hand in plaster and her left tied to the bed frame to stop her pulling free the tubes keeping her alive.

Sima fell victim to the ammonia leak on June 21 at the St Peter and Paul Sea Food Export Private Limited where she worked. She has been unable to breathe unaided since.

She was also two months pregnant at the time of the leak; doctors have warned her family that the pregnancy may need to be terminated if her condition does not improve. On Tuesday, she was rushed to Rajiv Gandhi General Hospital after her condition deteriorated.

Kedar and his wife travelled from their village in Keonjhar district in Odisha to see their daughter with no knowledge of Tamil or English and little cash.