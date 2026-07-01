Krishnagiri child welfare committee operates without basic facilities, visitors left waiting

KRISHNAGIRI: The Child Welfare Committee (CWC) in Krishnagiri district, which is currently operating out of a rented District Rural Development Agency (DRDA) building near the bus stand, lies in a sorry state, lacking seating or toilet facilities for visitors.

Operating at this location since 2014, the facility does not have seating facility for people such as Pocso victims or parents who visiting the centre to apply for hostel facility.

Around two weeks ago, when TNIE visited the centre, many parents and children were seen standing near the CWC. While some were waiting to get admission in the children’s home, the mother of a Pocso victim was waiting to meet CWC officials to receive financial assistance.

When the mother of a Pocso victim was waiting for many hours to reach the police to apply for financial assistance, this reporter questioned a CWC member, who in turn replied that CWC Chairperson CN Prasannakumari will speak to the police.

While one room — room 8 — has a bench, fan and lights, there is no electricity connection. Similarly, while room number 9 serves as a counselling room, there is no place for visitors to sit in front of the committee members. The door of a toilet, which is used by visitors at the CWC, the Juvenile Justice Board and others at the DRDA complex, is also detached.