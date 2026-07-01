Lack of rains hit Vadamalli cultivation in Thondamuthur block

COIMBATORE: Severe water scarcity due to the absence of rainfall has affected Vadamalli (gram flower) farmers in Thondamuthur Block, with crops beginning to wither in several villages.

Farmers in the region traditionally cultivate the flower crop under rain-fed conditions, relying on the southwest monsoon. This year, however, the lack of summer rains in May and delayed monsoon have left the fields dry, causing widespread damage.

Over 500 acres of Vadamalli have been planted across four villages — Vadivelampalayam, Mugasimangalam, Molapalayam, and Kalimangalam — with the intention of harvesting during the Onam season. The 150-day crop typically begins yielding from the 120th day and requires relatively less water compared to other crops.

"My 80-day-old gram flower plants have started withering due to water scarcity," said M Senthilkumar (45), a farmer from Vadivelampalayam who has cultivated the crop on three acres. "Normally, we get rain during the southwest monsoon, but there has been none this season."