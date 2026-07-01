Left parties to skip TVK meet, say they’re not allies

CHENNAI: The CPI and the CPM have decided to stay away from the meeting convened by the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) on Wednesday, saying they are not part of the TVK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu. At the same time, leaders of both the CPI and CPM are scheduled to pay a courtesy call to Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay at the secretariat at 11 am on Wednesday.

According to Left leaders, they will make it clear during the meeting that their decision to skip the alliance meeting should not be seen as opposition to the government. They will also submit a memorandum seeking action on issues concerning workers, farmers and other sections of society.

Former CPM state secretary K Balakrishnan said the party’s stand was clear. “The CPM is not part of the TVK-led alliance. The meeting has been called for alliance parties and, therefore, it is not possible for us to attend it,” he told TNIE.