Madurai Bench of Madras HC confirms death sentence of man for sexually assaulting three minor girls

MADURAI: Sending a stern warning that the law would offer no sanctuary to persons committing sexual crimes against children, the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Tuesday confirmed the capital punishment imposed on a 41-year-old man three months ago for the aggravated penetrative sexual assault of three minor girl children in Tirunelveli in 2023.

“The accused, who has destroyed the soul and dignity of three children, is not fit to live in the society and for the heinous crime committed by him, he has to necessarily lose his life,” a bench of justices N Anand Venkatesh and KK Ramakrishnan held.

By weaponising fear, wielding threats of death, and forcing these children to witness the violation of one another, he did not just break the law, but he extinguished the light of their childhood and left in its place a lifetime of haunting shadows, they added.

“To spare the life of a perpetrator who showed such cold-blooded, protracted cruelty would be an act of misplaced mercy, rendering the law a silent spectator to the destruction of the innocent.

It would send a devastating message to the community: that the soul of a child is cheap, and that a monster may trade the lifelong peace of his victims for the comfort of a prison cell,” they further observed.

The judges made the observations while dismissing an appeal filed by T Anandhasekar, challenging the conviction and death sentence imposed on him by a Special Court in Tirunelveli on March 9, 2026, for the sexual assault of three minor children aged six, seven and eight, respectively.