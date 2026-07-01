Man stabs son to death during drunken brawl in TN

CHENNAI: A 24-year-old tattoo artist was allegedly stabbed to death by his father following a drunken quarrel at their house in Kancheepuram district on Monday night.

The deceased has been identified as E Rupesh. His father Elumalai (50), who is a flower garland maker from Arapperumselvi Street in Kancheepuram, sustained injuries in the incident and is undergoing treatment at the Kancheepuram District Government Hospital under police guard.

The police said the father and son were allegedly under the influence of alcohol when a quarrel broke out between them. During the altercation, Rupesh ran inside the house, picked up a pair of scissors and attacked his father, who was standing outside. Elumalai snatched the scissors from his son and stabbed him multiple times, including in the neck.

The neighbours rushed the duo to the Kancheepuram GH. However, doctors declared Rupesh dead on arrival, while Elumalai was admitted with injuries.

Upon being alerted, Sivakanchi police arrested Elumalai and sent Rupesh’s body for post-mortem. A case has been registered against him under Section 103 of the BNS, and further investigation is under way.