Meat waste dumping at Vellalore halted after prolonged public opposition

COIMBATORE: After months of sustained protests by residents, environmental activists and social organisations, the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) has completely stopped dumping meat waste at Vellalore dumpyard. The civic body had been disposing of meat waste in an open pit inside the Vellalore facility instead of processing it scientifically, drawing criticism from residents who complained of unbearable foul odour, poor sanitation and potential environmental hazards.
According to CCMC officials, nearly 25 tonnes of meat waste are generated every day from the city's 100 wards spread across five zones. The volume increases significantly during weekends, touching almost 60 tonnes. Until recently, the waste was transported to the Vellalore dumpyard.
The issue had sparked strong opposition from the Kurichi-Vellalore Pollution Prevention Action Committee, which repeatedly alleged that the dumping was causing severe health concerns for residents in nearby localities. The committee also warned that the practice of burying meat waste posed a serious risk of groundwater contamination.
Earlier, CCMC Commissioner Katta Ravi Teja had directed officials not to dump meat waste at Vellalore. However, due to the absence of an alternative disposal arrangement, the waste was dumped at different locations, triggering further complaints. The corporation later announced that the Vellalore dumpyard would be used temporarily until a permanent solution is found.
Officials have now confirmed to TNIE that the practice has been completely discontinued starting Monday. Instead, meat waste collected from each ward is being consolidated into large container trucks within respective zones and transported to processing facilities outside Tamil Nadu, starting Tuesday.
Speaking to TNIE, a senior CCMC official said the waste generated in the South Zone is now being transported to fish and prawn farms in Palakkad, Kerala, while waste from the remaining four zones is being sent to similar facilities in Mysuru, Karnataka. The waste is first collected in smaller dump trucks by private firms under the supervision of CCMC's sanitary officials before being shifted to larger container vehicles.
Welcoming the development, the Kurichi-Vellalore Pollution Prevention Action Committee thanked the CCMC commissioner and officials for responding to residents' concerns. In a statement, the committee's secretary, KS Mohan, said persistent representations over the past year had resulted in action against an earlier private contractor handling meat waste and eventually led to the complete cessation of dumping at Vellalore.