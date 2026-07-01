More time for IREL mining plan sparks row

THOOTHUKUDI: In order to facilitate the IREL (India) Limited to obtain mining lease for quarrying seven critical minerals from beach sand, the Natural Resources Department of the Tamil Nadu government has extended the validity period of reservation for approval of 1,144.06 hectares of land for mining in eight coastal villages of Kanniyakumari district for one more year till June 10, 2027.

The order issued by the TVK government on June 10, 2026, has drawn criticism from political parties, environmentalists and fishermen as the TVK had passed a resolution against the same project two years ago.

The state government has extended the land reservation validity by citing national security and strategic importance of atomic minerals.

The Ministry of Mines, in a notification dated June 11, 2021, reserved 1,144.06.18 hectares in eight coastal villages including Keezhmidalam-A, Midalam-B, Enayamputhuenthurai, Ezhudesam-A and Ezhudesam -B.