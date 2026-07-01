Panel formed to probe into plaints of five medical colleges collecting excess fee

CHENNAI: The Directorate of Medical Education and Research has formed a committee to conduct inquiry against five private medical colleges after complaints were raised to the Chief Minister’s Special Cell and the Directorate of Medical Education and Research that they have charged an excess fee than that fixed by the government formed committee for undergraduate medical courses.

Dr R Suganthy Rajakumari, director of Medical Education and Research, said a five-member committee has been formed under the deans of government medical colleges. The committee will inquire and submit the report within a week. Based onit , the government will decide on action, sources said.

The government fee committee fixes the fee for MBBS and BDS courses in Tamil Nadu’s medical colleges. Accordingly, the fees for MBBS in government medical colleges have been fixed at Rs 18,073 per year, and for BDS courses at Rs 16,073. For government seats in self-financing medical colleges, it is fixed at Rs 4.35 lakh to Rs 5.40 lakh for MBBS, and for BDS it is fixed at Rs 2.50 lakh.

For management quota seats in private colleges, they are allowed to charge Rs 15 lakh to Rs 16.2 lakh per annum and for NRI seats it is allowed to charge Rs 27 lakh to Rs 30 lakh. For BDS courses under administrative quota, Rs 6 lakh can be charged and for NRI quota, Rs 9 lakh can be charged. Apart from this, additional fees like transport fee must be published online.

Fee structure

The annual fees for MBBS in government colleges have been fixed at Rs 18,073. For government seats in self-financing medical colleges, it is fixed at Rs 4.35 lakh to Rs 5.40 lakh for MBBS