Tamil Nadu to rope in international experts to review Chennai third master plan

CHENNAI: Even as the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) is racing against time to notify third master plan (TMP) for Chennai Metropolitan Area (CMA), state housing and urban development department has decided to rope in international town planning experts to review the draft third master plan.

A senior department official said CMDA has prepared the draft master plan and the government has decided to review it thoroughly. “Process to finalise the master plan is ongoing and steps have been taken to release the draft before September,” the official added.

CMDA has been preparing the TMP for the last 5 years at a cost of nearly Rs 2.5 crore as the second master plan will lapse in September. If completed and notified, the TMP will have a horizon period till 2047.