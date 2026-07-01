Three held for allegedly offering TVK's Uthangarai MLA Rs 35 crore to influence Assembly vote

CHENNAI: A MLA from the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) has alleged that he was offered Rs 35 crore to vote in a particular manner during a proposed no-confidence motion against the Speaker in the Tamil Nadu Assembly, leading to the arrest of three people.

According to police, Dr N Elaiyaraja, TVK MLA from Uthangarai in Krishnagiri district, received a call from Thirunavukkarasu, who claimed to represent an opinion polling firm, Indian Political Democratic Strategies (IPDS), and sought a meeting on behalf of members of a major political party.

Police said the caller later allegedly offered the MLA up to Rs 35 crore to vote in a specific manner during the proposed motion. Elaiyaraja rejected the offer, following which he and his family were allegedly threatened with consequences if the conversation was disclosed.

Based on a complaint lodged by the MLA with the Chennai Police Commissioner on June 29, a case was registered at the D1 Triplicane police station. Police arrested Thirunavukkarasu of Arumbakkam, Naresh of Tiruchy and Thiagarajan of Medavakkam.

Police alleged that the accused acted on the instructions of former minister and Coimbatore South MLA V Senthil Balaji and his brother, V Ashok Kumar. Further investigation is under way.