TN CM honours collectors and police officers with awards

CHENNAI: Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay concluded the two-day conference of collectors, police and forest officers on Tuesday by presenting awards to the IAS, IPS and IFS officers for their performance in various categories.

Former Dindigul Collector MN Poongodi, former Tiruvallur Collector T Prabhushankar and former Pudukkottai Collector IS Mercy Ramya were given Green Awards (2024-25) for environmental protection.

Awards for the effective implementation of the Tamil Official Language Scheme (2023) were presented to former Sivaganga Collector Asha Ajith and former Kanniyakumari Collector PN Sreedhar.

Best Collector Award (2025-26) was presented to former Kanniyakumari Collector R Alagumeena. The award in the same category for police officers went to former Avadi Police Commissioner K Sankar.

Awards for crime control were presented to former Villupuram SP VV Sai Praneeth, former Ariyalur SP Viswesh Balasubramaniam, former Krishnagiri SP P Thangadurai and Kanniyakumari SP R Stalin.