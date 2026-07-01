TN Couple found dead, kin allege caste murder

MAYILADUTHURAI: A 19-year-old Scheduled Caste youth and a 17-year-old girl belonging to MBC community were found dead under mysterious circumstances inside a thatched shed near Sathankudi village in Tharangambadi taluk of Mayiladuthurai district on Tuesday.

The deaths triggered protests by the youth’s relatives and political parties, who alleged that the two are victims of honour killing and the case of suspicious death booked by the Poraiyar police must be changed to that of murder.

The deceased were identified as M Parthiban, a mason of Pudupalayam village, and a 17-year-old girl from neighbouring Sathankudi village who had recently completed Class 12. Sources said the two were in a relationship, and the girl’s family was against it.

The police have registered three separate cases. First one under the SC and ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act based on a complaint lodged by Parthiban hours before his death, a person missing case registered on the basis of a complaint filed by the girl’s father, and the third one on unnatural death. A detailed probe is under way to determine whether the deaths were suicide or murder.