TN Couple found dead, kin allege caste murder

MAYILADUTHURAI: A 19-year-old Scheduled Caste youth and a 17-year-old girl belonging to MBC community were found dead under mysterious circumstances inside a thatched shed near Sathankudi village in Tharangambadi taluk of Mayiladuthurai district on Tuesday.
The deaths triggered protests by the youth’s relatives and political parties, who alleged that the two are victims of honour killing and the case of suspicious death booked by the Poraiyar police must be changed to that of murder.
The deceased were identified as M Parthiban, a mason of Pudupalayam village, and a 17-year-old girl from neighbouring Sathankudi village who had recently completed Class 12. Sources said the two were in a relationship, and the girl’s family was against it.
The police have registered three separate cases. First one under the SC and ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act based on a complaint lodged by Parthiban hours before his death, a person missing case registered on the basis of a complaint filed by the girl’s father, and the third one on unnatural death. A detailed probe is under way to determine whether the deaths were suicide or murder.
Tension grips Mayiladuthurai after couple found dead in shed
According to police, Parthiban approached the Poraiyar police station on Monday night alleging that the girl’s father and others had assaulted him and abused him by his caste name. Based on his complaint, police registered a case under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and other provisions against the girl’s father and four relatives. Police sources said all five have been taken in for questioning.
On Tuesday morning, the girl’s father lodged a complaint stating that his daughter was missing. During the search, police traced the couple to a shed near Sathankudi, where both were found dead. Their bodies were sent to the GMCH, Tiruvarur, for postmortem.
Tension prevailed in the area after the bodies were recovered, with members of the two families engaging in arguments. Acting Superintendent of Police G Stalin visited the spot and supervised the investigation. Police said all possible angles are being examined.
P Sivaranjini (24), the boy’s cousin, alleged that considering the alleged attack made on Parthiban on Monday, it is evident that he was killed. Police said the parents of both the deceased said they were not aware of how and when the two left their homes. The girl’s body was handed over to her family after the postmortem and cremated in Mayiladuthurai on Tuesday.
Residents of Pudupalayam, along with functionaries of VCK and Left parties staged a road blockade, demanding booking of murder case. Sources said the postmortem of Parthiban’s body is not over yet.