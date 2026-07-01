TVK banks on AIADMK exodus for civic polls; two ex-minsters to join party tomorrow

CHENNAI: TVK came to power promising a change in Tamil Nadu politics, projecting itself as a clean break from the Dravidian parties that have dominated the state’s politics for over five decades. But barely two months into office, Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay’s party is increasingly drawing its strength from the same Dravidian parties it promised to replace.

On Thursday, former ministers C Vijayabaskar and MR Vijayabaskar, who recently resigned as MLAs, will become the latest batch of AIADMK defectors to join the TVK. While the induction was initially planned at the TVK headquarters in Panaiyur, the venue was shifted after the two leaders informed that they would be accompanied by thousands of supporters, sources said. “Subsequently, we decided to hold the event at a private hotel in Mamallapuram,” a TVK functionary told TNIE.

This has once again brought into focus a key contradiction confronting the two-year-old party. As more senior AIADMK leaders and their supporters join TVK, questions are being raised over whether the party can continue to call itself as an agent of political change while relying on leaders and cadres from the traditional Dravidian parties to build its organisation.

Senior AIADMK leader Udumalai K Radhakrishnan, who recently joined TVK along with MC Sampath and Kadambur C Raju, said the decision in his region was largely driven by cadre sentiment.